MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A dog napping at a west Miami-Dade veterinary office was caught on camera and now the owner is anxious to get his Pomeranian pup back.

It happened Monday at the Best Care Animal Clinic on SW 8th Street at 98th Avenue.

The dog’s owner, Lenier Mesa, said a relative went to the clinic with the eight-week-old pup named Panda to get its health certificate. He said as he was paying, the dog was snatched.

WATCH: Pomeranian Puppy Stolen From Animal Clinic

Surveillance video from the animal clinic shows Mesa’s relative, with his back turned to the dog, paying at the counter. That’s when a woman sitting next to the dog’s carrier, opens it up, takes the puppy, puts it in her shirt, and then casually leaves.

Mesa posted the video of the dog napping on Instagram and it’s gone viral. People have offered to add to his thousand dollar reward for the safe return of Panda. They’ve also given him tips on the identity of the woman who took him.

“I sent a relative of mine to get my dog his vaccines when a woman stole the dog. I want to tell the woman, or anyone who knows her, please return the dog,” Mesa said in a video accompanying the Instagram post.

He added there won’t be a problem, he just wants his dog back.

Mesa said Panda does have a microchip, which will enable other veterinarians to scan it and determine the true owner.