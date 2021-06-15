MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Philips is recalling certain ventilators and breathing devices because of foam that might degrade and become toxic, possibly causing cancer.

According to the Dutch medical equipment maker, the recall affects certain Bi-Level Positive Airway Pressure (Bi-Level PAP), Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) and mechanical ventilator devices.

Philips said the recall addresses potential health risks related to polyester-based polyurethane sound abatement foam that is in the machines.

Foam used to soften the sound made by the machines can deteriorate and project tiny particles and gases that can irritate airways, cause headaches and possibly be toxic or carry cancer risks, according to the company.

The company said people who are using the ventilators to sustain life should not alter their treatment until they have consulted a doctor.

