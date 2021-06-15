BROWARD (CBSMiami) – An Oakland Park woman’s home caught on fire after possibly being struck by lightning during Tuesday’s storms.

“I fell over the table with my broken arm and I always feared dying in a fire and I said please this isn’t happening,” said Tina Testaverde, who was inside. “When I opened up the door the black smoke hit me, I couldn’t find my way out.”

Testaverde and one other person are now without a home due to that fire.

Luckily, firefighters got their quickly, and some were literally feet away on Cypress Creek Blvd. near NE 7th Ave.

“Rescue 53 was on the way back from a call they happened to be here at light, looked to the left and saw a fully involved structure fire which thank goodness they saw that,” said Oakland Park Fire Chief Stephen Krivjanik

South Florida was in for round two of storms and trouble on Tuesday after Monday’s wind and rain.

CBS4 News had a team of photojournalists all over to catch the chaos.

In Oakland Park near NE 6 Ave. and Prospect Rd. there was some serious flooding, and some drivers got stuck in the deep water.

In Lauderhill, a tree slammed right into a balcony off of NW 56 Ave.

In Davie, the rain was relentless at a Dolphin’s football mini-camp.