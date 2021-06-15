MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tuesday morning welcomed quiet conditions on the radar with no rain despite the mostly cloudy skies.

However, the stormy pattern in South Florida remains. Tuesday morning’s cloud cover will delay the development of storms to later in the afternoon, by around 3 p.m. Afternoon storms will become scattered and heavy through the early evening hours and are expected to produce heavy rain that may cause flooding and ponding on roads, gusty winds and a lot of lightning. The heaviest rainfall totals are forecast for southern Broward and northern Miami-Dade counties. The forecast is calling for 2 to 4 inches of rain.

Frequent lightning will be the main threat during the storms.

A trough of low pressure is still hanging over the Sunshine State in the mid-levels of the atmosphere and with a southwesterly flow. This weather set-up will continue through Wednesday. On Thursday the trough begins to depart and dissipate while Atlantic high pressure begins to take over again, resulting in the shift of wind from the southwest to the southeast. So storms will develop farther inland and push west away from our coast.

Wednesday afternoon will become stormy and then less stormy by Thursday. A layer of Saharan Dust arrives in South Florida on Friday and helps to dry out the atmosphere, or at least stabilize it a bit more. This means a lower storm chance for South Florida and only a few showers during the morning Friday and for the weekend.

Forecast high temperatures for Tuesday through Wednesday are in the upper 80s, then warming up a bit more especially when the pattern begins to dry out a little. So 90-degree weather with hazy sunshine is expected later on in the week and weekend. Morning low temperatures will remain very warm, mainly in the upper 70s or near 80 degrees.