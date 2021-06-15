Miami (cbsmiami) – Miami-Dade Animal Services is kicking off its fifth annual National Adopt A Shelter Cat Month.
Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava was at the event Tuesday in Doral to celebrate the group’s hard work, and adopt two cats of her own.
“We are the largest open intake. No-kill shelter in Florida and we are providing care and refuge for approximately 30,000, I’ll say that again. Thirty-thousand abandoned dogs and cats and are performing 26,000 spay and neuter surgeries, and facilitating more than 9,000 pet adoptions yearly, but that’ll be 9,002, thanks to our adoption today,” said the mayor.
Mayor Levine Cava says she’s welcoming her two new furry friends after recently losing a cat of her own and hopes to give them their forever home.