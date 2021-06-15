MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police have released images of a man wanted in connection to a murder last month.
It happened May 7th, just after midnight, in the SW 184th Street and the South Miami-Dade Busway.
Police said the man appears to be 18 ta 25 years old and about six feet tall with a muscular build. On his right arm, it appears he has a sleeve tattoo.
Anyone who can identify him, or has information on the murder, is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or go to CrimeStoppers305.com.