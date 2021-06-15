ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – The perfect day at the Walt Disney World Resort for many is enjoying the rides and shows during the day and capping it off by watching the exciting fireworks displays at night.

Since re-opening last summer after a two month closure, Disney World implemented strict safety guidelines that involved masking, social distancing, and crowd limits. Fireworks displays and certain live shows in theaters were not allowed as they would draw crowds in close quarters.

But now that an increasing number of people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 since the beginning of the year, the company has eased some restrictions.

As of Tuesday, guests who are fully vaccinated no longer have to wear masks in the parks. However, visitors who aren’t fully vaccinated still will need to wear face masks indoors and on all rides and attractions.

Also on Tuesday, Disney announced the return of their nightly fireworks shows at the Magic Kingdom and Epcot.

“A Disney tradition since 1957, fireworks shows are what Walt Disney called the perfect “kiss goodnight” at the close of a magical day, and this summer the skies above Disney theme parks will sparkle with color once more. Beginning in July, just in time for the nation’s Independence Day celebrations, our incredibly popular nighttime fireworks spectaculars are returning to Disney parks!”

Disney Parks website

“Happily Ever After” at the Magic Kingdom will return July 1st. The nighttime spectacular transforms Cinderella Castle with lights, projections, and pyrotechnics, featuring favorite Disney stories and songs.

Also returning July 1st is “EPCOT Forever,” the nighttime spectacular featuring fireworks, music, and lighting effects over World Showcase Lagoon.

Visit Disneyworld.com/update for important information, including park attendance requirements.