MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The former wife of Timothy Wall, who police say shot and killed a grandmother and her grandchild inside a Publix supermarket in Royal Palm Beach a week ago, issued a statement Tuesday.

Monica Wall expressed her “sadness and sorrow” over the murders, as well as, frustration with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

“We want to express our deepest condolences to the family that was so tragically impacted by the actions of Timothy Wall last week,” said Wall. “There are no words that can adequately express the sadness and sorrow that is felt for the family of the victims.”

But Sheriff Ric Bradshaw blasted Monica Wall, saying she knew her ex-husband was dangerous and did nothing about it.

“He has said, ‘I want to kill people and children,’” Sheriff Bradshaw said.

And that’s exactly what Timothy Wall did.

He walked into a Publix in Royal Palm Beach and killed a 1-year-old boy and the baby’s grandmother. He then turned the gun on himself.

Investigators said he used a .45 caliber Springfield XDM pistol.

Sheriff Bradshaw said, “There was a chance this could have been stopped. You know why? The reason is he is on Facebook. He has said, ‘I want to kill people and children.’ He has friends obviously. They saw that.”

That threat came the day prior to the shooting, which the sheriff said no one reported.

CBS4 obtained the statement from Monica Wall through her attorney.

In it, she stated Timothy Wall battled mental health issues.

According to the statement, “In addition to being hospitalized for mental illness, Mr. Wall at various times attended psychological counseling.”

The statement goes on to take exception with the sheriff’s comments, reading, “Without knowledge of all the facts, the Sheriff specifically mentioned Mr. Wall’s Ex-Wife in a press conference and insinuated that she and her family should have done more to prevent this tragedy.”

According to the attorney, that’s just not true.

In fact, the attorney suggest the family went directly to the sheriff’s office.

The statement reads, “The family asked for help and notified Sheriff’s deputies on numerous occasions, formally and informally, that Mr. Wall was in need of Mental Health Services and that he had surprisingly acquired a firearm.”

The statement also proposes there’s enough blame to go around.