MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The former wife of Timothy Wall, who police say shot and killed a grandmother and her grandchild inside a Publix supermarket in Royal Palm Beach last week, issued a statement Tuesday.

Monica Wall expressed her “sadness and sorrow” over the murders, as well as, frustration with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

“We want to express our deepest condolences to the family that was so tragically impacted by the actions of Timothy Wall last week,” said Wall. “There are no words that can adequately express the sadness and sorrow that is felt for the family of the victims.”

She also said she was “disheartened” by PBSO Sheriff Ric Bradshaw’s statements shortly after the shooting.

“We are disheartened by the approach that has been taken by the Sheriff of Palm Beach County during this difficult time for all parties involved.”

Wall’s attorney, Bryan M. Raymond said, “Without knowledge of all the facts, the Sheriff specifically mentioned Mr. Wall’s ex-wife in a press conference and insinuated that she and her family should have done more to prevent this tragedy.”

After the shooting in the produce department on June 10, Timothy Wall turned the gun on himself.

Investigators say he used a .45 caliber Springfield XDM pistol.

On Friday, Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw revealed Wall, 55, had been threatening to kill people, including children, on his Facebook page, but no one reported him.

Those Facebook postings are not being released at this time, according to investigators.