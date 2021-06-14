MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One of the three systems the CBS4 Weather Team has been monitoring for development has formed into Tropical Storm Bill off the coast of North Carolina.
At 10:45 p.m., the center of the system was about 335 miles east-northeast of Cape Hatteras.
Maximum sustained winds were near 45 mph with higher gusts.
Bill is moving toward the northeast near 23 mph, and this general motion is expected through Wednesday with increasing forward speed.
Some additional strengthening is possible on Tuesday. However, the system is expected to become a post-tropical low and dissipate on Wednesday.
There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.