MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One of the three systems the CBS4 Weather Team has been monitoring for development has formed into a tropical depression off the coast of North Carolina.
At 11 a.m., the center of the system was about 105 miles east of Cape Hatteras.
Maximum sustained winds were near 35 mph with higher gusts.
The depression was moving to the northeast, away from the U.S., at about 21 mph. This general motion is expected to continue through Wednesday with an increase in foward speed.
The depression is expected to become a tropical storm by Monday night and could continue to strengthen on Tuesday. The system should begin to weaken by Tuesday night and is expected to dissipate on Wednesday.
There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.