MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As of Monday morning, there are three areas in the tropics to keep an eye on this week.

One is an area of low pressure in the western Gulf of Mexico, the second area is a low pressure off the coast of the Carolinas, and the third, a tropical wave in the far eastern Atlantic Ocean.

Let’s begin with the disturbance in the western Gulf where showers and thunderstorms have become better organized in the Bay of Campeche. The tropical disturbance has not moved much but that is about to change this week.

It is expected to slowly drift north as it moves along Mexico’s Gulf coast. By late week, the disturbance is forecast to form into a tropical depression. Regardless of formation, heavy rainfall still threatens areas of Central America, including Mexico, over the next couple of days. By late week the area of concern will shift to the Gulf Coast.

The National Hurricane Center gives the disturbance in the Bay of Campeche a possible development of 60 percent over the next three to five days.

The second area to watch for tropical development is a well-defined low-pressure system located off North Carolina’s coast. It will continue to move northeast over the Atlantic and away from the US.

As the low tracks over the warm waters of the Gulf Stream, there is a window for topical development and that chance is now at 70 percent as the NHC forecasts for a tropical depression or tropical storm forming Monday afternoon or evening. However, the system will eventually move over cooler ocean water in the North Atlantic ending the chance for further development.

Lastly, a strong tropical wave just offshore of West Africa has a low chance for development before it runs into dry air aloft due to a plume of Saharan Dust and strong upper-level winds while the wave moves over the central Atlantic Ocean later this week.

These three areas are not a threat to South Florida.