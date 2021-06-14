MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The fight against human trafficking in South Florida took center stage Monday.

Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez, at a roundtable at Miami Dade College, weighed in on the alarming number of human trafficking cases on the rise in the state.

She said Florida ranks among the third highest in the number of human trafficking cases reported across the country, and more must be done to put a stop to these crimes.

“When you look at the impact it’s having on our state, in Florida, what I can tell you is that Florida ranks third in terms of the national trafficking hotline,” she said. “That is disturbing. That is something that we cannot allow to continue. When you look at the human trafficking cases, they have more than doubled in four short years from 2015 to 2019.

If you, or anyone you know has been a victim of human trafficking, you can call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-3737-888. Calls can be made anonymously.