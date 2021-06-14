FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Monday’s stormy weather caused some problems in parts of Broward.

Heavy rainstorms with lightning walloped some of the western portions of the county, particularly the Davie and Weston area.

Davie Fire Rescue said they received numerous reports of transformers being out, along with downed tree branches and other debris, in the area of State Road 84 and Pine Island Road.

In Pompano Beach, two city workers in a canal cleaning boat experienced a lightning strike next to them while trying to escape the approaching storm. Neither was hit directly.

Both were taken to Broward Health North as a precaution.

Road flooding was reported in both Miami-Dade and Broward.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported a car on I-75/Alligator Alley was struck by lightning. It hit the antenna and traveled down to the ground where it damaged the road.

Even Gov. Ron DeSantis was impacted. The governor was scheduled to speak at a Jewish community center in Surfside at noon. However, his plane was diverted due to the weather in the area and his appearance was delayed by several hours.