MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A dog food which was meant to be trashed due to potential salmonella contamination ended up on store shelves and is now being recalled.

The affected product is one lot of Freshpet Select Small Dog Bite Size Beef & Egg Recipe Dog Food sold at select Publix and Target stores, Freshpet announced Sunday.

The one pound bags have a sell by date of 10/30/2021. The Retail UPC Code is 62797502939 and the Lot Code is 1421FBP0101.

Freshpet said this single lot was supposed to be destroyed, but was inadvertently shipped to retailers in limited geographic markets between June 7 to June 10, 2021. No other Freshpet products or lot codes are impacted by this recall.

Salmonella can affect animals eating the product and there is risk to humans from handling contaminated products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or any surfaces exposed to these products.

Dogs with Salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Some dogs will have only decreased appetite, fever and abdominal pain. Infected but otherwise healthy dogs can be carriers and infect other animals or humans. If your dog has consumed the recalled product and has these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian.

Freshpet has received no reports of illness, injury, or adverse reaction to date.

The company says the limited number of impacted products may have been sold at: Publix in Florida, South Carolina, and Georgia, and at limited Target locations in Arizona and Southern California. Most of the product was intercepted at retailer distribution warehouses and not delivered to retail stores.

If you have the recalled product, stop using it immediately and throw it away.

You can use the following link to request a refund: http://freshpet.co/ssdb21

If you have questions or would like to report adverse reactions, call 1.866.789.3737, Mon. through Fri., 9 am–9 pm (EDT) and Sat. through Sun. 9 am–1 pm (EDT) or visit www.freshpet.com