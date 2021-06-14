TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – More than 37,000 Florida residents have died of COVID-19, including more than 30,000 seniors.
According to a report released by the state's Department of Health, 37,265 residents had died from the virus as of last Thursday, up from 36,985 a week earlier. Of the deaths, 30,583, or 82 percent, involved people age 65 or older.
Last week, the health department stopped issuing daily updates about COVID-19 cases and deaths and moved to weekly reports that it issues on Fridays.
In all, 2,300,786 cases involving Florida residents had been reported as of last Thursday, up from 2,289,332 a week earlier.
