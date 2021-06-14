Rip currents are powerful currents of water moving away from shore. They can sweep even the strongest swimmer away from shore.
If caught in a rip current:
- Don’t fight the current. Try and relax. Rip currents don’t pull you under
- Don’t swim against the current.
- Swim out of the current, then to shore
- If you can’t escape, float or treat water
- If you need help, yell or wave for assistance
CBSMiami.com also recommends the following tips to avoid getting caught in rip currents
- Swim in a supervised area
- Heed warning flags
- Never swim alone
- If in doubt, don’t go out
- Swim sober; no beer or alcohol is allowed on the beach
- Leash your surfboard
- Don’t use floats where you can’t swim
Yellow and purple warning flags are used at lifeguard stands to warn against hazardous conditions in the water.
For more information on rip currents, and how to escape if you find yourself caught in one Click Here.