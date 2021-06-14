HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – Some of the biggest names in music are coming to South Florida. The first is Eric Clapton and the second is Van Morrison.

Clapton is scheduled to perform at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on Sunday, Sept. 26, at 7 p.m. This will be the final show of Clapton’s eight-city run of North America shows.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 18, at 10 a.m. Tickets cost $505, $405, $305, $205 and $105.

Eric Clapton fan club members can access presale tickets beginning Wednesday, June 16, at 10 a.m. Fans can also access venue presale tickets beginning Thursday, June 17, at 10 a.m. through Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood’s Facebook and Twitter pages.

Tickets will also be available at http://www.myhrl.com.

Eric Clapton’s band for these shows will include Doyle Bramhall II, Paul Carrack, Nathan East, Sonny Emory, Steve Gadd, and Chris Stainton with Sharon White, and Katie Kissoon on backing vocals. The show will feature Jimmie Vaughan as special guest.

Also coming to Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino is Van Morrison, on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 18, at 10 a.m. at a cost of $235, $185, $145, $105 and $55.

Presale begins Wednesday, June 16, at 10 a.m. through Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood’s Facebook and Twitter pages. Tickets will also be aavailable at http://www.myhrl.com.

Morrison’s awards and accolades include a knighthood, a Brit, an OBE, an Ivor Novello, six Grammys, honorary doctorates from Queen’s University Belfast and the University of Ulster, entry into The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the French Ordres Des Artes Et Des Lettres.

Morrison’s talents produced instant classics such as the much covered “Gloria,” “Baby, Please Don’t Go” and “Here Comes The Night” with his original band, Them. Morrison’s solo hits include “Brown Eyed Girl,” “Bright Side of the Road,” “Moon Dance,” “Have I Told You Lately,” “Sweet Thing” and more.

His most recent album, “Latest Record Project, Volume 1” is a 28-track delve into Morrison’s ongoing love of the blues, R&B, jazz and soul, which forms the setting for his most dynamic and current album in years.