DAVIE (CBSMiami) – Surveillance video captured the moments a storm tore through the Park City West neighborhood in Davie, just before noon Monday.

With a loud, high-pitched roar, the video shows porch furniture flying off.

It left plenty of other damage behind as well.

“The roof is all torn off. The awnings are torn and twisted, everything,” said Yvette Soriano.

Her mother’s house suffered the damage.

“Debris, plants – everything, everywhere. Thankfully, she wasn’t home, and she wasn’t in there,” she said.

“It was thundering and lightning so I knew there was a storm,” said neighbor Casey Gestewitz.

She works night shift and was only just waking up when the worst of it came through.

“All of a sudden, it got really quiet, and then it got really loud, and it just felt like my house and my bed lifted,” she said. “I texted [my husband] Roger because he was at work, and said ‘I think we just had a tornado.’”

The National Weather Service has not confirmed a tornado touched down, but these residents say it was not like any other thunderstorm they have dealt with in the past.

“It started raining, and I was with my mother,” said Diego Lopez. “She told me ‘There’s a tornado warning,’ and as soon as she said it, we heard it coming through. Like, I was there, and we saw it coming toward that way, and it took the whole half of the house.”

Lopez said his house is a total loss and they are staying with family. He’s just glad no one was hurt.

“It’s material stuff, you know? At least everyone is fine.”

Chopper4 video showed roof damage at Indian Ridge Middle School near 595 and Nob Hill Road. A weather sensor there recorded 73 mph wind gusts.

FHP said lightning even struck a car antenna on I-75 in Broward, leaving a 7-foot-long and 4-inch deep gash in the highway.

Broward County got the worst of the rain with 2-4 inches in some areas. Though not expected to be as bad as Monday, people should prepare for more rain and possible flooding Tuesday.