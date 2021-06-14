The coronavirus pandemic forced many businesses to close their doors and turn away customers and employees, but as many of those businesses and restaurants begin to reopen, they are looking for employees to fill available positions as they keep up with increased demand for their goods and services.
EMPLOYERS NOW HIRING
- 7-ELEVEN— Nationally the store chain is planning on adding an additional 20,000 workers to keep up with demand. Jobs include delivery people for the new 7NOW delivery app.
- ACE HARDWARE— The hardware chain and it’s independent retailers plan to hire more than 30,000 people across the U.S. Full-time, part-time and seasonal positions are available.
- ALL AMERICAN FACILITY MAINTENANCE – Seeking account manager, general handyman, customer service reps, accounts payable reps, administrative assistant. For more information, call (954) 800-4098 Ext: 145
- ALLIED UNIVERSAL – Hiring 50+ Miami government security professionals. The company is holding open house events on March 18, March 25 and April 1 from 10 am to 3 pm at the Residence Inn by Marriott Miami Aventura at 19900 West Country Club Drive in Aventura. Applicants can apply online at this link
- AMAZON–Nationally hiring 100,00 new roles in fulfillment centers and in its delivery network. The company is also increasing hourly pay for United States workers by $2/hour.
- AMERISAVE MORTGAGE CORPORATION – Seeking 250-300 new members in the greater Miami area. They are looking for loan officers, mortgage underwriters, loan processors, mortgage specialists, technology roles and customer care positions among others.
- AUTONATION – America’s largest and most recognized automotive retailer Is hiring right now for all positions – sales, service and support staff at just about every location. Apply today at jobs.autonation.com
- SFM SERVICES: Seeking to fill landscaping, janitorial and security guard positions in Broward and Miami-Dade.
Broward positions: Email browardrecruiter@sfmservices.com or call (954) 330-6497
Miami-Dade positions: Email recruiter@sfmservices.com or call (786) 369-6510
- BYTEDANCE: TikTok’s parent company is hiring more than 10,000 people.
- THE CASINO AT DANIA BEACH – Hiring for numerous full-time job positions including Promotions Supervisor, Security Agents, Line Cooks, Poker Floor Supervisor, Porter/Barback, Slot Technician, IT Technician, Cocktail Waitress/Beverage Server, Poker Dealer, Marketing Coordinator, Count Team Member / Drop Team Member, Promotions Coordinator. Click here for more information
- CAO BAKERY & CAFE –Seeking hard workers who are interested in the restaurant and hospitality industry. Positions include managers, front of house staff, cooks and cake decorators. A formal resume is not required. Locations include Hallandale, South Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Kendall, Pinecrest, Bird Road, Coral Way, Flagler, North Miami Beach, Hollywood, Sunset.
- CHILI’S GRILL & BAR – Seeking to hire 10,000 employees at restaurants across the nation to fill part-time and full-time job openings including both front-of-house and heart-of house positions such as servers, hosts, To-Go specialists, cooks and more. Click here to apply and find out more information.
- CITY OF MIAMI OPPORTUNITY CENTER is working with employers who are hiring. Jobs include licensed electricians, security gurds, warehouse workers, fork lift operators, stockers, delivery drivers, correctional and probation officers and much more. Click here for more information. You can send your resume and include position you are applying for to: OpportunityCenterInfo@miamigov.com
- C&S WHOLESALE GROCERS – is hiring overnight warehouse selectors, transportation safety specialist, forklift operator, experienced overnight freezer case selector and experienced overnight case selector.
- CHEWY: Hiring people to help meet increased demand.
- CITY FURNITURE: Seeking sales associates for all locations.
- COVANTA: A company that provides sustainable waste and energy solutions is seeking to fill positions for its operations roles in their Miami and Palm Beach based locations.
- CULMIN STAFFING – The company is looking to fill 100 positions immediately in the area of Miami Lakes and Miami Gardens. The positions are in production, packing, shipping, receiving, and order processing. Two shifts available.
Positions are full time and incentives offered. For more information and to schedule an appointment, send email to mdiaz@culminstaffing.com
- CVS— plans to immediately fill 50,000 jobs across the U.S. company needs more store associates, home delivery drivers, distribution center employees, and customer service professionals.
- CURALEAF – The medical cannabis company operating 28 dispensaries across the state, is looking to fill several positions in the South Florida – Cutler Bay, Homestead, Miami and Tamarac.
- DELIVERY DUDES: Food delivery service in Broward County looking to hire 200 new contract drivers. Requirements for applicants include a valid driver’s license, proof of auto insurance and a smart phone. You must also be 18 years or older. To apply, go to deliverydudes.com.
- DOLLAR GENERAL— Providing opportunities around the country to support store, distribution center, private fleet and corporate functions. Company provides competitive wages, training and development programs, benefits including health insurance coverage options, 401K opportunities.
Click here to apply online
- DOLLAR TREE— Hiring cashiers, stockers, warehouse associates, part-time and full-time management nationwide
- DOMINO’S— Hiring across the country.
- DR. PATTY’S DENTAL BOUTIQUE AND SPA — Dr. Patty’s Dental Boutique and Spa is looking to fill positions for all specialties in Dentistry including dental assistants, associate dentists, office managers and treatment coordinators.
- DXC TECHNOLOGY – Hiring for a research position. Must have an annuities background and must receive a Series 6 securities license within six months.
- DYNASERV – A landscape and maintenance company is seeking to hiring landscapers/drivers, irrigation techs, tree trimmers, landscape/fertilization techs and landscape maintenance account managers. Click here to apply.
- FAMILY DOLLAR— With the company suspending online orders due to COVID-19 the chain is in need of employees to work in retail locations.
- FEDEX: Hiring 35,000 people for essential roles.
- FLANIGAN’S: Flanigan’s is currently looking to fill various positions in all South Florida locations including Back of House positions, Front of House positions and ID Checker/Maintenance/Audio-Visual Techs. Click here to apply online.
- GAP INC.: Hiring seasonal associates to help support fulfillment centers, customer contact centers, and Old Navy, Athleta, Gap, Banana Republic, Intermix and Janie and Jack stores.
Hiring process is virtual. Applicants can apply online for any role.
- GLOBAL MIAMI JOINT VENTURE: Located inside Miami International Airport, is hiring for various restaurant positions within La Carreta and other table service restaurants. Office is located on the 3rd floor of Terminal D. Please apply on line at www.globalmia.com or come in on Tuesdays from 1:30 to 4 p.m.
- GOODWILL SOUTH FLORIDA: Seeking to add 125 people to its Paid Training Program that leads to full-time and part-time positions for people with disabilities and other work barriers. Anyone interested in receiving more information should call 305-326-4226, or click here.
- FLORIDA BLUE: (Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida) – Hiring hundreds of seasonal Licensed Health Insurance Sales Agents. These inbound sales roles are full-time and 100%; plus, product training and equipment will be provided. Compensation is an hourly wage plus bonuses tied to sales.
- FORT LAUDERDALE WATER TAXI – Trade in your typical office cubicle for the beautiful waterways of Fort Lauderdale. The Water Taxi, the iconic Fort Lauderdale attraction, is now hiring for more than two dozen positions. To learn more, visit https://watertaxi.com/careers/ and fill out an application or call 954-467-6677 for more information.
- UNITED HOMECARE: Hiring Home Health Aides. HHA’s provide personal care services and more to older adults in the comfort of their home. Call Ana T. Leon Zamora, Director of Human Resources at 305-328-0895. Apply for employment in Person at 8400 NW 33rd Street, Suite 400, Miami, FL 33122. Apply for employment online at: https://www.unitedhomecare.com/en/about/careers-landing.aspx
- HOME DEPOT: Seeking to fill more than 680 retail positions at stores throughout Miami and Fort Lauderdale. The home improvement retailer has both full-time and part-time positions in customer service, filling online orders, unpacking overnight freight and merchandising.
Candidates can apply online or by texting JOBS to 52270.
- IBEW Local 340 – All levels of electricians. Visit the link and fill out an interest form and you will be contacted with details about how to proceed.
- INKTEL CONTACT CENTER SOLUTIONS: Seeking to fill variety of roles in four South Florida locations including Customer Service Representatives, Supervisors, Operations Managers and Recruiting Managers.
- INSTACART— This gig-economy company is hiring 300,000 workers who shop at grocery stores for its customers then deliver the goods to their house.
- JAE Restaurant Group is hiring to fill positions at Wendy’s restaurants. Seeking qualified general managers, assistant general managers, and crew members.
- LA SANDWICHERIE WYNWOOD – This local French-inspired sandwich shop is located in the heart of Wynwood. They are seeking to hire sandwich makers, servers and juice bar tenders.
Email your resume to: lasandwicherie.admin@icloud.com, apply at the restaurant located at 169 NW 23rd Street, Wynwood, Fl. 33127 or call (786) 409-2390.
- LOWES: Hiring 30,000 employees to meet the demand created by the coronavirus.
- LINDSTROM AC/PLUMBING – Hiring for all positions including customer service reps, HVAC technicians, installers, plumbers, part runners and more.
- MCDONALD’S – Miami McDonald’s restaurants are looking to hire approximately 580 employees.
- MIAMI-DADE COUNTY PARKS – Accepting applications now through June 2 for summer positions. Seasonal jobs include pool/lake lifeguards and pool managers. Ages 18 and older are encouraged to apply online.
- MIAMI SEAQUARIUM – Park management wishes to hire additional seasonal Team Members as they will be expanding to daily operations beginning May 27. Positions are available in several departments, with the parks’ focus on Food & Beverage, Retail, Maintenance, Show Attendants, Janitorial and Reservations staff. Those interested can apply online.
- NORDSTROM: Hiring hundreds of employees in Florida including positions in Miami.
More than 50% of open positions are focused on supporting online order fulfillment and logistics efforts with the remains positions in sales, store operations, restaurants and additional support roles. Click here to see all available positions available by store locations and the company is hosting a hiring day on April 23 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at all Florida Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack stores.
- PAPA JOHN’S— The pizza chain is planning to add an additional 20,000 new workers. With “most” applicants starting on the same day.
- PEPSICO— The company said it will hire 6,000 full-time, full benefit workers across the U.S. in the coming months.
- PIZZA HUT— Hiring for more than 30,000 jobs nationwide. Available jobs include drivers, cooks, shift leaders, restaurant managers and call center workers.
- POSTMATES— With the increase in delivery service they are in need of “fleet members” to deliver groceries, takeout and more.
- SPEEDWAY TRANSPORT OPERATIONS: Hiring 100 drivers to fill growth-related fuel delivery positions. Locations are primarily in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina and Tennessee. Click here for more information.
- SPRINKLER SPECIALISTS, LLC – Now hiring Irrigation Technician Helper is responsible for helping the Irrigation Technician with conducting regular inspections of irrigation systems at various properties. Call (954) 255-8481 to apply.
- SUPPORT.COM— Offering numerous remote work and work-from-home positions.
- TARGET– 9,000 jobs are currently listed nationally.
- TRULY NOLEN PEST CONTROL is hiring for positions in South Florida and throughout the country.
Openings range from Call Center Customer Service Representatives in the company’s headquarters in Tucson to sales support and service technicians at multiple service offices across South Florida.
- TTEC: Hiring people to fill 10,000 work-from-home roles.
- TROPIC SUPPLY is seeking to fill full-time positions including warehouse associates, counter sales professionals, outside sales representatives and local delivery drivers statewide and in South Florida.
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI/UHEALTH – Seeking Oncology/Chemotherapy Registered Nurses, OR Registered Nurses, ED Registered Nurses, Critical Care Registered Nurses, Critical Care Techs, Surgical Techs, Ophthalmic Techs, Environmental Service Techs, Cooks, Patient Transporters, Food Service Workers
- USPS – The Post Office is hiring for the position of carrier, clerk, mail handler, truck driver, and custodian in West Sacramento.
- VA SUNSHINE HEALTHCARE NETWORK: Seeking registered nurses for positions located throughout Florida and South Georgia. Click here to learn more.
- VERIZON – Seeking to fill more than 1,000 new retail positions nationwide. Click here for more details.
- WALGREEN’S— The company has announced it will be adding 9,500 full- and part-time and temporary roles in stores across the U.S.
- WALMART— plans to hire 150,000 temporary workers to keep up with demand.
- WESS: Hiring 500 temporary customer service agents in Miami-Dade County area. Agents will be trained to support local authorities in crowd control and physical distancing efforts.
- YMCA – Hiring 150 for its summer camps. Positions include Camp Counselor, Camp Counselor – Special Needs, Camp Site Director, Camp Site Assistant Director, and Camp Site Supervisor.