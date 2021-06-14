MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Have you filled up lately? Prices at the gas pumps are on the rise. According to AAA, Florida gas prices jumped 12 cents last week and drivers are now paying the most expensive prices since November 2014.

The price hike follows significant gains in the prices of crude oil and gasoline futures, as the recovery in global fuel demand outpaces supply.

The state average of $2.97 per gallon is 12 cents more than a week ago, 7 cents more than a month ago, and 44 cents more than this time in 2019. Pump prices are now averaging 6 cents more than the previous 2021 high – set back in March. It is also 5 cents more than the highest price in 2018.

“It now costs $2 more to fill an average-sized 15-gallon gas tank, than it did a week ago,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Fortunately, futures prices flattened out last week, so drivers should not face another round of rising prices this week.”

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.08), Panama City ($3.06), Tallahassee ($3.02)

Least expensive metro markets – Punta Gorda ($2.93), Orlando ($2.94), Jacksonville ($2.94), Fort Myers-Cape Coral ($2.94), Tampa Bay ($2.96)

Gasoline Conservation Tips