MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man accused of savagely beating a homeless person with a shopping cart will remain in jail after a judge set bond at $100,000.

Dexter McQueen, 36, was in bond court Monday to face charges of attempted second degree murder and aggravated battery.

According to Florida Highway Patrol arrest report, it all started Saturday night with a fight at around 10:30 p.m. near SW 8 Street and 122 Avenue.

By the time FHP arrived, the responding trooper found Miami-Dade PD had 36-year-old Dexter McQueen detained, while the victim had already been transported to Kendall Regional Hospital with serious bodily injuries.

Witnesses on the scene, according to the arrest report, told investigators that McQueen dragged the victim onto the roadway of State Road 90, east of SW 122 Avenue, during the fight.

While in the roadway, witnesses stated, McQueen started stomping on the victim’s head.

After stomping the victim’s head, the arrest report states that McQueen then grabbed a blue shopping cart, smashing the victim’s head three times.

According to the arrest report, a retired firefighter driving by saw what was happening and pulled over. The retired firefighter, with a gun in hand, ordered McQueen to stop.

McQueen was taken into custody by FHP.

The victim, who has not been identified, was hospitalized in critical condition.

No word on what prompted the attack, which was so brutal that the FHP trooper who wrote the arrest report thought they were responding to the scene of a fatality.