MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The recent mass shootings over the weekend has now brought the United States’ 2021 total to 270, a 40% increase since last year.

The president, state leaders and community activists say this rise in violence needs to end.

But as the nation marked the fifth year since of the Pulse Nightclub massacre in Orlando, the rash of shootings continued.

Just this weekend, in Austin, Texas, 13 people were shot and injured.

In Dallas, police remain investigating a shooting that left five hurt, including a 4-year-old girl.

In Georgia, seven people were shot. One person died, while a 2-year-old and 13-year-old remain in the hospital.

And over in Chicago, two gunmen shot 10 people, where one woman died.

“Everyone plays a part in gun violence. Whether it comes from politicians, pastors and most importantly the parents, it starts in our household. There is a lot of broken families, a lot of mental illness. We are in COVID depression, no job,” said Crystal Foster, a community activist with We Stand For Justice.

Foster says we can’t eliminate the violence, but we must reduce it.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said the county is working on the recent increased gun violence in South Florida.

More than 20 were injured and three were killed in a mass shooting at El Mula Banquet Hall.

And recently, in Royal Palm Beach, a gunman opened fire on a grandmother and her 1-year-old grandson.

“The county is moving forward with a ‘Peace and Prosperity’ plan, along with the enforcement on ‘Summer Heat.’ We will get these bad guys and bring shooters to justice. We will stop violence from happening in the future,” she said.

President Joe Biden has also vowed to take action on the mass shootings.

As people mourned the 49 killed in the Pulse shooting, the president called for gun reform.

“It is long past time we close the loopholes that allow gun buyers to bypass background checks in this country, and the Senate should start by passing the three House-passed bills which would do exactly that,” the president’s statement read.

Republican opposition means any gun reform legislation faces long odds in the Senate.