SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – The Sunrise Police Department reports one person is dead after an accidental shooting in the parking lot of the Sawgrass Mills Mall.

According to Sunrise PD, a male in his 20s was shot in the early morning hours of Saturday.

Because the victim’s family has yet to be notified, police are not releasing the name of the victim.

Investigators said a second party was involved, but everyone stayed on the scene.

No other details have been given other than “there is no outstanding suspect and the area is safe.”

If you have any information, call Broward Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.