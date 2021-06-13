MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Summer “muggies” is what we’ll be feeling on this Sunday in South Florida.

An unsettled pattern continues as an area of low pressure remains off the Southeast coast, while the Atlantic high is east of the Bahamas. As a result of this setup, the dominant flow is out of the southwest over South Florida which continues to bring in a warm and humid air-mass form the Gulf and Caribbean.

For this Sunday, storms will develop inland and track eastward. Therefore, the east metro cities remain with the highest threat for rain Sunday afternoon and evening.

Storms may produce heavy rain, gusty winds and lots of lightning although the severe threat remains low. This stormy weather pattern with a southwesterly flow stays put through the early start of the new week.

However, there is a change in the weather pattern happening on Wednesday when Saharan Dust makes its way through the Caribbean and into South Florida. The dry dust will help to decrease storm chance each afternoon from Wednesday on, but expect hazy, hot sunshine for the second half of the week.

Sunday afternoon temperature is forecast to top 91 degrees with possible “feels-like” temperatures near 100 degrees.

Expect steamy afternoons each day of this week with highs in the 90s and overnight lows in near 80 degrees.