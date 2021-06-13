Jim DeFede followed up his special half hour from a few weeks ago on the rise of misinformation and disinformation in Spanish language media here in South Florida, especially when it comes to Spanish language radio.

The focus this time around was the report, which came out earlier this week, that had been looking into the same thing, particularly in the days after the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

GUESTS:

Andres Mercado, Florida Rising Co-Executive Director

Evelyn Perez-Verdia, We Are Mas CEO