MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The second annual Floatarama was held in Fort Lauderdale Saturday to celebrate Pride Month.

It was quite the sight as people decked out their boats with colors and rainbows on the New River.

After so many events were canceled last year, people took to the water to take a break from staying indoors and now they say it’s become a new pride tradition.

“We thought we would come out this year and represent with a bunch of us. It’s all about representing and pride and having a good time,” said Edward Walther.

“We are here from new york city. We are down celebrating my wife’s birthday and our 8th wedding anniversary which is tomorrow June 13th. And we are just celebrating life and pride. Love is love,” said Kilita Fray.

“Actually last year a small group of us got together during quarantine because what better way to be quarantined than on a boat? So about a handful of boats got together, decorated a bit, and that was kind of the first “t impromptu flotilla, and now it’s become a sanctioned event helping support people which is awesome,” said Brad Lewis.

Tickets from the event benefit fort Lauderdale’s GED and scholarship programs for the LGBTQ community.

And while it was a day of fun, people also held in their hearts the significance of the date, five years after the Pulse nightclub massacre in Orlando.

“49 lives were taken. We were actually in florida for the first anniversary. So while we are celebrating, we still remember,” Fray said.

More than 40 boats took part this year and organizers say they hope it becomes a new tradition and continues to grow.

“There’s more acceptance. You come down the channel and see people on their balconies waving and supporting us, which is amazing,” said Lewis.