MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Police Department announced Saturday the arrest of rapper POLO G and others following an overnight traffic stop.

Police said a police officer initiated a traffic stop at the intersection of South Biscayne Boulevard and S.E. 1 Street at approximately 12:30 a.m.

Rapper POLO G, whose real name is Taurus Bartlett, along with others is facing charges following his arrest.

Police said POLO G is facing:

• Battery on a Police Officer

• Threats to a Public Servant

• Resisting Officer with Violence to His Person

• Resisting Officer without Violence to His Person

• Criminal Mischief

Others arrested in the incident face one or more of the following charges:

• Driving While License Suspended

• No Valid Driver’s License

• Resisting Officer without Violence to His Person

• Disorderly Conduct / Breach of Peace

Police said the incident was capture by police body cameras.

Authorities said they are investigating threats received in response to the arrest of POLO G.

No additional information was released regarding the incident.