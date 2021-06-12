MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Heat honored the victims of the Pulse tragedy with a ‘Loud and Proud’ dance party.
The organization teamed up with DoorDash and Night Owl Cookies to celebrate life and diversity.
Guests were offered a taste of some limited edition pride cookies and a space to get their moves on alongside the Heat dancers.
The team also presented a $5,000 check to "Equality Florida," one of the largest civil rights organizations in the LGBTQ community.
The Miami Heat says the event continues their dedication to help defend the rights of LGBTQ people, in the state of Florida and throughout the country.