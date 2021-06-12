By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami Heat, Miami News, Pulse Victims

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Heat honored the victims of the Pulse tragedy with a ‘Loud and Proud’ dance party.

The organization teamed up with DoorDash and Night Owl Cookies to celebrate life and diversity.

READ MORE: Second Annual 'Floatarama' Held On The New River To Celebrate Pride Month

Guests were offered a taste of some limited edition pride cookies and a space to get their moves on alongside the Heat dancers.

READ MORE: Event Held To Vaccinate Farmworkers In Homestead

The team also presented a $5,000 check to “Equality Florida,” one of the largest civil rights organizations in the LGBTQ community.

MORE NEWS: Exhibit, Act Of Remembrance Mark 5 Years Since Pulse Massacre

The Miami Heat says the event continues their dedication to help defend the rights of LGBTQ people, in the state of Florida and throughout the country.

CBSMiami.com Team