MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Officials announced Miami-Dade County will once again accept applications for rent relief starting Monday, June 14th through Friday, June 25th.

Residents who are behind on rent due to COVID-19 can apply for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP 2.3). The help will help residents pay back rent and other housing costs.

Officials said applications would be placed into a pool that will be sorted by a computerized random selection process to determine order of review.

“This is wonderful news for so many people and families in our community facing difficult choices to find the money to pay for rent and other housing needs,” said Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

“Miami-Dade County is proud to continue distributing millions of dollars in relief to keep families in need in their homes and provide relief to landlords who are struggling.”

Officials said ERAP has already helped nearly 1,600 families with an average award of $7,500, totaling nearly $12 million in relief since March.

To qualify for help, officials said, you must meet the following requirements:

A single-person household earning less than $50,650 may qualify for ERAP 2.3 benefits.