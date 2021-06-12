MIAMI (CBSMiami) – In a press release Friday, the Broward Sheriff’s Office advised drivers to slow down and get to their destinations safely, as school is out for summer recess.

With temperatures rising, traffic on the roads is as well. With nearly two million people in Broward County, in addition to visitors and tourists, the roads and highways are definitely going to be fuller than usual.

The increasing amount of vehicles can lead to aggressive driving habits that include speeding. BSO’s Regional Traffic Unit will be conducting an ‘Operation Summer Splash’ in hopes of reducing dangerous driving behavior.

Operation Summer Splash is scheduled to begin Monday, June 14, and will continue through the end of July.

BSO’s traffic units and road patrol will be educating and enforcing safe driving habits throughout the county with an increased law enforcement presence.

Deputies will be focusing on aggressive driving, speeding violations, and distracted and impaired driving.

BSO said in the press release – “No matter where you’re headed this summer, remember to slow down on the roads, obey the traffic laws and arrive alive.”