ROYAL PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office has scheduled a news conference on Friday afternoon to provide an update on the shooting inside a Publix Supermarket which left a grandmother, her grandson and the gunman dead.

The shooting took place on Thursday inside a Publix in Royal Palm Beach.

Authorities said 55-year-old Timothy J. Wall fatally shot the grandmother and her nearly 2-year-old grandson, before killing himself.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday night, there’s “no known motive or relationship between the gunman and the victims.”

The names of the grandmother and her grandson won’t be released. Officials say their family invoked Marsy’s Law, which allows victims of crimes to block information that could be used to locate or harass them or their families from being made public.

Those inside the supermarket were in disbelief.

“I heard, ‘Shooting, shooting, shooting. Run, shooting,'” said one man, who was in the deli and heard the gunfire.

“This is such a terrible thing to have happened and its always peaceful and nice, people are very friendly,” said Jeri Galavage.

Publix released the following statement shortly after the shooting:

“We can confirm that there was an incident at our Publix store located at 1180 Royal Palm Beach Blvd. earlier today. Our thoughts are with those who are impacted by this tragedy. We are cooperating with the local law enforcement.”

The sheriff’s office said the supermarket would be closed until Saturday.