MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The woman accused of hitting a North Miami Beach police with her car when he tried to stop her from leaving a parking lot will be charged with first-degree attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.

On Friday, police said the injured officer, who is a 17 year veteran of the department, remains hospitalized.

It all began Thursday with a hit-and-run crash somewhere just north of NE 172nd Street on Biscayne Blvd.

The cars involved ended up in a parking lot at NE 172nd Street where the officer was already there, investigating an unrelated case.

“Somebody came up the officer told him hey, this car just hit this other car. The officer got out of his patrol car and walked up to the two-vehicles involved,” said North Miami Beach Police Chief Richard Rand.

When the officer got out of his car, investigators said the woman driving the red car tried to get away.

“The female that was driving the red vehicle attempted to flee again, actually struck the officer, causing him to hit the ground, and continued to try to flee. The officer was in front of the vehicle at which time shots were fired and K-9 deployed to stop the threat,” said Rand.

According to police, that officer suffered injuries in his midsection and lower body after being run over.

The woman was also checked out at the hospital.