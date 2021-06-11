MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a warm and humid start to Friday with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. There were a few spotty showers that produced some moderate to heavy downpours in spots.

Highs will climb to 90 degrees in the afternoon and it will feel like the mid to upper 90s due to high humidity. The UV Index is extreme and there is a slight risk of rip currents at the beach.

Friday night’s lows will fall to the upper 70s with the chance of a few showers.

As we head into the weekend it will be hotter due to more southwesterly and westerly winds. Highs will soar to the low 90s and it will likely feel like the triple-digits due to high humidity. With plenty of moisture in place, more afternoon and evening storms will develop on Saturday and Sunday.

The rain chance will be even higher early next week as moisture deepens. Saharan dust is forecast to move in Tuesday into Wednesday leading to hazy skies.