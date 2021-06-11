MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami police are asking for the public’s help identifying two men wanted in connection with the brutal beating of a woman inside a Miami hotel room on New Year’s Eve.
Police released surveillance video on Friday of the two men after exhausting all leads.READ MORE: Woman Injured In Downtown Miami Shooting
WATCH Surveillance video of subjects here:
READ MORE: Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You Get Another Relief Payment?
According to investigators, the woman was found in the Miami Marriott Biscayne Bay hotel room “unresponsive and severely battered” during a room inspection after failing to check out on the scheduled date on December 31, 2020.
The woman was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital by Miami Fire Rescue where she received extensive treatment.
Police describe the men as “subjects of interest last seen with the woman.”MORE NEWS: Effectiveness Of COVID-19 Vaccine In Cancer Patients, Survivors Studied
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Miami Police Department’s Assaults Unit at (305) 603-6940 or email Assaults@miami-police.org. Those with information that wish to remain anonymous can contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471- TIPS (8477), visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select “Give a Tip” or Send a text message to 274637. Enter CSMD followed by the tip information and press send.