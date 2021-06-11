MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami police are asking for the public’s help identifying two men wanted in connection with the brutal beating of a woman inside a Miami hotel room on New Year’s Eve.

Police released surveillance video on Friday of the two men after exhausting all leads.

WATCH Surveillance video of subjects here:

According to investigators, the woman was found in the Miami Marriott Biscayne Bay hotel room “unresponsive and severely battered” during a room inspection after failing to check out on the scheduled date on December 31, 2020.

The woman was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital by Miami Fire Rescue where she received extensive treatment.

Police describe the men as “subjects of interest last seen with the woman.”