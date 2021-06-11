MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Allapattah library was in danger of closing its doors for good after the city of Miami sold the land to a developer, but it appears to have been saved.

City commissioners placed a new condition on the redevelopment of the area that must include a new library on the first floor.

Students and community leaders showed up on Wednesday to save one of Miami’s oldest library branches saying that the library was crucial to the community.

Under the original plans the site will house 150 affordable apartment units and the city will now negotiate with the nonprofit housing developer.

The library was scheduled to close its doors on December 8th.