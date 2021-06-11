By CBSMiami.com Team
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – One person was injured in a hit and run crash in Lauderhill early Friday morning.

Lauderhill police said it happened shortly before 4 a.m. in the 3200 block of W. Broward Boulevard.

Their initial investigation found that he was crossing the street when he was struck by a dark-colored, four-door sedan.

He was taken to Broward Health Medical Center in Ft. Lauderdale in serious condition.

Police said the driver did not stop or call for help. The vehicle is believed to have dark tinted windows and front-end damage.

