ROYAL PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) — Three people are dead, including a child, following a shooting inside a Publix Supermarket in Royal Palm Beach, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the PBSO Twitter account, the victims include an adult man, adult woman, and a child. The shooter, police say, is one of the deceased.
Detectives are investigating a shooting that took place INSIDE Publix in RPB. Upon arrival deputies located three individuals deceased from gunshot wounds, one adult male, one adult female and one child. The shooter is one of the deceased. This was NOT an active shooter situation pic.twitter.com/G9KgTr3Mmp
— PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) June 10, 2021
The Publix is on Royal Palm Beach Boulevard and Okeechobee Boulevard.
Palm Beach Sheriff's Office says this is not an active shooter situation.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information is made available.