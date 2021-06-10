  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By CBSMiami.com Team
ROYAL PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) — Three people are dead, including a child, following a shooting inside a Publix Supermarket in Royal Palm Beach, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the PBSO Twitter account, the victims include an adult man, adult woman, and a child.  The shooter, police say, is one of the deceased.

The Publix is on Royal Palm Beach Boulevard and Okeechobee Boulevard.

Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office says this is not an active shooter situation.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information is made available.

