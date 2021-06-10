FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Odyssey of the Seas, the first of Royal Caribbean’s Quantum Ultra Class cruise ship to set sail in the US, arrived in Port Everglades on Thursday morning.
The cruise ship is scheduled to embark from Port Everglades on its first passenger cruise on July 3 for both six and eight-night voyages through the Caribbean islands.READ MORE: NBA: Miami Heat's Pat Riley Fined $25,000 For Lebron James Remarks
The innovative ship has the next-generation SeaPlex, it’s the largest indoor active space at sea which includes a full-size basketball court and bumper cars.READ MORE: Miami Weather: Plenty Of Sun With Afternoon Highs In The Upper 80s
In addition to a variety of dining options, including the first Giovanni’s Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar, there’s a vibrant, two-level pool deck, the RipCord by iFly skydiving simulator, and dedicated kids and teen spaces that offer interactive, personalized experiences.
The ship is 1,138 feet long and 135 feet wide, it can accommodate a total of 5,498 guests.MORE NEWS: Jurassic World VelociCoaster Officially Opens At Universal Orlando Resort
The Odyssey of the Seas plans to book cruises through 2022.