MIAMI (CBSMiami) – On Thursday morning, protestors rallied outside the federal building in Fort Lauderdale chanting, “Don’t be greedy, share the shot.” They were advocating for the United States to share the COVID vaccine with the world.

“Don’t be greedy share with the world,” said protester Samantha Vegas. “The vaccine is for everybody to make the world a better place after everything that’s going on,” she said.

Dr. Yves Renaud has a personal stake in this. He’s from Haiti, a place where no one has gotten a shot yet. “I’m from a country that is the only country in the Western Hemisphere that has not a single shot, not a single vaccine. The only country in the Americas, in the hemisphere.”

Sharing the shot is already on the agenda of the president. The US is committing to giving 200 million Pfizer to doses this year and 300 million in the first half of next year to 92 lower-income nations.

“I think it’s very important,” said Hans Foy. “I have a lot of families overseas and I want to make sure everyone has access to this vaccine who needs or wants access,” he said.

Protesters are thrilled to hear that the United States is donating half a billion doses, saying that’s a good start.

“We’re very happy to hear that and that’s not nearly enough,” said one of the protest organizers Ebonni Chrispin from the Aids Healthcare Foundation. “We need to make sure that we up that and what the US do in order to ensure we’re getting it to people who need it the most.”