MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The North Miami Beach Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting on Thursday afternoon.

It happened in the area near NE 172st and Biscayne Boulevard, police said.

Authorities had closed northbound traffic on Biscayne Boulevard from NE 163rd Street to 172nd.

Chopper 4 images showed at least two yellow evidence markers. There were several police units on scene, as well as, one fire-rescue truck.

No word if anyone had been injured during the shooting.

Police did not say if they were looking for suspects or what may have led to the shooting.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

The investigation continues.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will be taking over the investigation since it involves a police-involved shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.