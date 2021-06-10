  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By Lissette Gonzalez
Filed Under:Fort Lauderdale Weather, Lissette Gonzalez, Local TV, Miami News, Miami Weather

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a warm and humid start across South Florida with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.

While a few showers moved across the region, the rain chain remains low for the rest of the day.

The afternoon will be warmer, with seasonable with highs in the upper 80s and plenty of sunshine. There is a slight risk of rip currents.

Thursday night will be warm and muggy with lows in the upper 70s.

On Friday, highs will climb to 90 degrees with spotty showers possible.

This weekend as our winds shift out of the west and southwest, we will heat up and the rain chance will increase. Highs soar to the low 90s Saturday and Sunday. With deeper moisture in place, storms develop in the afternoon and evening. The rain chance will be even higher early next week.

