MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A popular rapper accused of shooting a security guard at a South Florida strip club will remain behind bars.
A judge has denied bond for 21-year-old Lontrell Williams, also known as Pooh Shiesty.
According to police, the rapper was performing at King of Diamonds in Miami over the Memorial Day weekend when cash was knocked out of his pocket. When the crowd went to grab it, Williams reportedly pulled out a gun.
As he was being escorted out, police said he fired a shot that hit a security guard in the ankle.
He’s been charged with aggravated battery.