MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade and Broward County Public Schools announced they will continue their free food distribution service through the summer.

Citing food insecurity issues, Miami-Dade County Public Schools says it “stands firm in its commitment to support students and their families.”

The free meal distributions will take place at various locations.

Meals For Summer Schools and Camps

Free breakfast and lunch meals will be provided daily to all students attending summer school or district-affiliated camps and programs located in M-DCPS schools.

Dates of service are June 14 – August 13, 2021 (except July 5 holiday).

Summer Site Daily “Walk-In” Meals

As per USDA regulations, free summer meals provided daily on campus are also available to students/children 18 and younger who are not enrolled in a program, but who walk in to receive a grab-and-go breakfast and/or lunch.

For location, times and dates, visit the Summer BreakSpot and click on “Find a Site.”

and click on “Find a Site.” Students/children who walk in must follow the school site’s administrative security requirements/check-in procedures at each visit.

Summer Curbside Meal Distribution Schedule

Curbside meal distribution will be available at 50 schools across the district for students not attending summer school or camp and not receiving meals as a daily walk-in.

Curbside meals may be picked up as follows: June 15 – August 12, 2021 Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. – 11 a.m.



SCHOOL LIST:

Linda Lentin K-8 Center

Miami Norland SHS

Dr. Frederica S. Wilson / Skyway Elementary

Carol City Middle School

Joella C. Good Elementary

Miami Jackson SHS

Miami Northwestern SHS

Morningside K-8 Academy

Horace Mann Middle School

Liberty City Elementary

Booker T. Washington SHS

Treasure Island Elementary

Miami Beach Fienberg / Fisher K-8 Center

Ruth K. Broad / Bay Harbor K-8 Center

Virginia A. Boone / Highland Oaks Elementary

North Miami Beach SHS

Hialeah SHS Westland

Hialeah SHS

American SHS

Barbara Goleman SHS

Hialeah-Miami Lakes SHS

South Hialeah Elementary

Miami Springs SHS

Ruben Dario Middle School

Paul W. Bell Middle School

Ronald W. Reagan Doral SHS

Kinloch Park Middle School

South Miami SHS

Miami SHS

Riviera Middle School

Riverside Elementary

Coral Gables SHS

Norma Butler Bossard Elementary

Felix Varela SHS

Devon Aire K-8 Center

Miami Killian SHS

Miami Southridge SHS

Winston Park K-8 Center

Dr. Carlos J. Finlay Elementary

Rockway Middle School

Miami Coral Park SHS

Dr. Manuel Barreiro Elementary

Holmes Braddock SHS

Miami Sunset SHS

Robert Russa Moton Elementary

Palmetto Middle School

Goulds Elementary

Leisure City K-8 Center

Redland Middle School

Homestead SHS

Per USDA requirements, parents must show a valid ID* (i.e., student ID, passport, adoption decree, report card, or other official documentation) for each child they request meals for when the student/child is not present at curbside pick-up.

In Broward, public schools will continue to offer free curbside ‘Grab-and-Go Summer Meals’ for all children in the community 18 years of age or younger.

School officials said the ‘Summer Grab-and-Go’ distribution starts June 15.

For more information on food distribution locations, dates and time, go to browardschools.com/food-service.