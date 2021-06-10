By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade and Broward County Public Schools announced they will continue their free food distribution service through the summer.

Citing food insecurity issues, Miami-Dade County Public Schools says it “stands firm in its commitment to support students and their families.”

The free meal distributions will take place at various locations.

Meals For Summer Schools and Camps

  • Free breakfast and lunch meals will be provided daily to all students attending summer school or district-affiliated camps and programs located in M-DCPS schools.
  • Dates of service are June 14 – August 13, 2021 (except July 5 holiday).

Summer Site Daily “Walk-In” Meals

  • As per USDA regulations, free summer meals provided daily on campus are also available to students/children 18 and younger who are not enrolled in a program, but who walk in to receive a grab-and-go breakfast and/or lunch.
  • For location, times and dates, visit the Summer BreakSpot and click on “Find a Site.”
  • Students/children who walk in must follow the school site’s administrative security requirements/check-in procedures at each visit.

Summer Curbside Meal Distribution Schedule

  • Curbside meal distribution will be available at 50 schools across the district for students not attending summer school or camp and not receiving meals as a daily walk-in.
  • Curbside meals may be picked up as follows:
    • June 15 – August 12, 2021
    • Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. – 11 a.m.

SCHOOL LIST:

  • Linda Lentin K-8 Center
  • Miami Norland SHS
  • Dr. Frederica S. Wilson / Skyway Elementary
  • Carol City Middle School
  • Joella C. Good Elementary
  • Miami Jackson SHS
  • Miami Northwestern SHS
  • Morningside K-8 Academy
  • Horace Mann Middle School
  • Liberty City Elementary
  • Booker T. Washington SHS
  • Treasure Island Elementary
  • Miami Beach Fienberg / Fisher K-8 Center
  • Ruth K. Broad / Bay Harbor K-8 Center
  • Virginia A. Boone / Highland Oaks Elementary
  • North Miami Beach SHS
  • Hialeah SHS Westland
  • Hialeah SHS
  • American SHS
  • Barbara Goleman SHS
  • Hialeah-Miami Lakes SHS
  • South Hialeah Elementary
  • Miami Springs SHS
  • Ruben Dario Middle School
  • Paul W. Bell Middle School
  • Ronald W. Reagan Doral SHS
  • Kinloch Park Middle School
  • South Miami SHS
  • Miami SHS
  • Riviera Middle School
  • Riverside Elementary
  • Coral Gables SHS
  • Norma Butler Bossard Elementary
  • Felix Varela SHS
  • Devon Aire K-8 Center
  • Miami Killian SHS
  • Miami Southridge SHS
  • Winston Park K-8 Center
  • Dr. Carlos J. Finlay Elementary
  • Rockway Middle School
  • Miami Coral Park SHS
  • Dr. Manuel Barreiro Elementary
  • Holmes Braddock SHS
  • Miami Sunset SHS
  • Robert Russa Moton Elementary
  • Palmetto Middle School
  • Goulds Elementary
  • Leisure City K-8 Center
  • Redland Middle School
  • Homestead SHS

Per USDA requirements, parents must show a valid ID* (i.e., student ID, passport, adoption decree, report card, or other official documentation) for each child they request meals for when the student/child is not present at curbside pick-up.

In Broward, public schools will continue to offer free curbside ‘Grab-and-Go Summer Meals’ for all children in the community 18 years of age or younger.

School officials said the ‘Summer Grab-and-Go’ distribution starts June 15.

For more information on food distribution locations, dates and time, go to browardschools.com/food-service.

