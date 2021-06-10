ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – The new Jurassic World VelociCoaster roller coaster at Universal Orlando Resort officially opened on Thursday.
The high-speed thrill ride in Islands of Adventure features actors from the Jurassic Park movies recreating their roles, including Chris Pratt, B.D. Wong, and Bryce Dallas Howard.
During the ride, thrill-seekers will have the opportunity to soar, twist, and turn as they race alongside a ferocious Velociraptor pack – Blue, Charlie, Delta and Echo.
According to the Universal Orlando Resort website:
"After boarding revolutionary ride vehicles that have been specially designed to intensify the thrills, guests take off on an epic coaster experience that sends them through the raptor paddock, into the air, just inches above water, and more. They'll encounter a series of intense maneuvers along the coaster's 4,700 feet of track, including near-misses, a barrel roll right above the Islands of Adventure lagoon, high-speed launches – the fastest reaching 70 mph in 2.4 seconds – and the signature "Top Hat," which propels riders 155 feet in the air and then immediately into an 80-degree drop – Universal's steepest drop yet."
Jurassic World VelociCoaster is now Florida’s fastest and tallest launch coaster.