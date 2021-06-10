MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police have made an arrest in a shooting at Aventura Mall last month.
Chrisey Irwim Pressley, 18, has been charged with one count of concealing a firearm.
Pressely is accused of taking a gun from his pocket and displaying it in a crowded area. He then ran through the mall with the gun in his hand and eventually exiting the mall through the Nordstrom's exit.
Police are still looking for those responsible for the May 8th shooting at the mall.
Anyone with information in this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.