MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was the surprise a local Special Olympics Florida athlete never saw coming.

Andy Miyares has dreamed of attending the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games.

“I am here to let you know that you have just won a ticket to go to Special Olympics 2022,” Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told Miyares.

Well, with some help from a sponsor, his dream is reality.

“You’re gonna be swimming, open water swim, representing team Florida at Special Olympics 2022 USA Games for everything,” Linsey Smith with Special Olympics Florida told a thankful Miyares. “We are so proud of you.”

Miyares was sponsored by Jersey Mike’s Subs, and now joins over 500 athletes representing Florida at the games.

“We have been partnering since 2010 for a Month of Giving with local charities,” said Patti Roland, Jersey Mike’s marketing director. “And this year we’ve decided with their, you know, one year out, getting ready to go out absolutely have a great big year for the Special Olympics.”

Miyares said he ramped up training during the pandemic. He then thanked those who have supported him the most.

“The ones who have supported everything is my family,” he said.

“I hope he gets all the strength in the world to continue,” said Anna Maria Miyares, Andy’s mom.