MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Computers and boxes were pulled out of a telecommunications company on Wednesday as US postal inspectors lead an investigation in Dania Beach.

Investigators are not revealing many details about their search at 499 East Sheridan Street.

“We are looking into how they provide their services, their telecommunication services how they’re being provided, the customers and clients that are receiving those services and if everything is on par with what they promote and offer versus what is actually being provided,” said US Postal Inspector Ivan Ramirez.

A source tells CBS4 the company is Q Link Wireless.

Their Facebook page says they provide free service for qualified customers as part of a federal program.

“If they are to provide a service that is backed by the federal government there are certain stipulations and guidelines that must be met. If they’re not meeting those guidelines or there are some situations where anomalies pop up somewhere we’re going to come in and look to see if the services you’re providing or promise to provide are being met,” Ramirez said.

The head of Q Link Services is Issa Asad.

His attorney tells us he is cooperating with investigators, but that he does not have many details of the investigation. Asad was in the news in 2014 when he was accused of fatally running down a groundskeeper after a dispute about money.

He was sentenced to probation. As for this latest investigation, US postal inspectors are being assisted by the Department of Justice, the IRS and BSO.

CBS4 was told the case has been going on for about 2 years and is not finished yet.

“This is part of an investigation, it’s not a culmination of any investigation in any way, shape or form, no arrests have been made. On the contrary, we have been receiving a lot of cooperation from the organization,” Ramirez said.