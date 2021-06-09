ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – Saturday will mark five years since the tragedy at Pulse, the Orlando gay club where 49 people were killed in a mass shooting.
The U.S. Senate passed a bill Wednesday designating the former nightclub as a national memorial site.
Sens. Rick Scott and Marco Rubio voted yes.
The house passed the bill back in May.
A nonprofit established by the owner of Pulse will be in charge of running the memorial and museum.