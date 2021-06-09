MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An investigation is underway after a deadly hit and run crash in south Miami-Dade.
It happened around 5:30 a.m.
Miami-Dade police said the driver of a red vehicle was heading north on Old Dixie Highway and struck a 20-year-old man riding a standing electric scooter who was crossing SW 296th Street. The man died on the scene.
Police said the driver who hit the man fled the scene without stopping or calling for help. They added that the vehicle should have front-end and windshield damage.